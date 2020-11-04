Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020: Big defeat for BJP, Opposition defeated by CM Gehlot’s strategy?

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020: BJP has got a big defeat in the municipal elections in Rajasthan. Of the total six municipal corporations in the state, BJP has two and the Congress has a clear majority in two. At the same time, Congress has become the largest party in one of the two others, while in the other, the matter is of equal status. Earlier, in the 2014 elections, the BJP had won three of the then six municipal corporations. Also Read – Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020 live updates: Congress in Jodhupar in North and BJP mayor in South See the complete list of winners here

Actually, the three municipal corporations of the state’s major three cities, the capital Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, have been divided into six municipal corporations in the state.

Two Municipal Corporations- Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage have been formed in the capital Jaipur. Similarly, Jodhpur and Kota are divided into North and South Municipal Corporations. Of these, the BJP has won in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur South, but the Congress has got majority in Kota North and Jodhpur North.

The competition was tied in Kota South. Here 36-36 councilors of both parties have been elected. Others have 8 councilors.

At the same time, Congress has become the largest party in Jaipur Heritage. He needs only four more councilors for a majority. It has 47 councilors in the 100-ward municipal corporation, while the BJP has 42 councilors. This corporation may also have a Mayor of Congress. In this way, the Congress can clearly capture three corporations. It will be interesting to see the case of Kota Municipal Corporation.

After this victory, where the Congress has expressed happiness, the BJP says that the Congress has got the benefit of disturbances in delimitation. State BJP President Satish Poonia says that despite the disturbances, we have got a clear majority in the two municipal corporations.

On the other hand, CM Ashok Gehlot said that in all the municipal corporations, the Congress party has got more votes than the BJP. The party has got 40.09 percent votes.