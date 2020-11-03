Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020 live updates: Congress in Jodhupar in North and BJP mayor in South Watch the winners here

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020 live updates: Results of the municipal elections in Rajasthan have started coming. Results of the capital Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota have started appearing on the website of the State Election Commission. We are telling you the result of Jodhpur here. The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation may get a majority in the North while the BJP is leading in the South Municipal Corporation. Congress candidate from Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation, Meraj Ansari is a contender for the post of Mayor. At the same time, Vanita Seth of BJP is a contender for Mayor in South Municipal Corporation. See here the election results of Jodhpur….

Rakesh of Congress won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward 73

Lalit Gehlot of Independents won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 64

BJP’s Piyush Kiradu wins from Ward 63 of Jaipur Greater

Prabhu Singh Rathore of Congress won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward 72

Congress candidate Sahabuddin wins from Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation ward number 24

Congress candidate Nisar Ahmed wins from Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation ward number 23

Congress’s Akhtar won from Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation Ward 25

Mukesh of Independents won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (North) Ward No. 65

Prakash Chandra Jain of Congress from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 53, Saina of Congress won from Kota North Ward 24

Mahendra Singh Parihar of Congress won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 62

Congress’s Basanti Mewara won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 43

Congress’ Mumal Prajapat won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 44

Naresh Chand Joshi of Congress won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 51

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation North Ward No. 32 Congress candidate Mohammad Aslam wins

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation North Ward No. 33 BJP candidate Sangeeta Solanki wins

Congress candidate Humaira won from Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation ward number 34

Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation ward number 35 Congress candidate Manish wins

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No 13 won Ragini Sharma, daughter of Congress leader Pritam Sharma

BJP’s Narendra Fitani won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 21

BJP’s Ashok Singh Chauhan won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 3

BJP’s Purshottam Acharya won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 4

Manju Sharma of Congress won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Election 2020 (South) Ward No. 12

Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation Ward No. 73 Congress candidate Om Prakash Bhati wins

BJP candidate Pramila won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation North Ward No. 52

Congress candidate Mahmuda won from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation North Ward No. 41

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Southern Ward No. 41 BJP candidate Rewat Singh Inda wins

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation South Ward No. 11 Congress candidate Girdhari Singh wins

Congress candidate Priya Bishnoi wins from Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Southern Ward No. 42

Ward No. 61 BJP candidate Pradeep won by Jodhpur Municipal Corporation South