Rajasthan Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Know which party got how many seats in the municipal elections in Rajasthan …

Rajasthan Nigam Election Results 2020: The Congress has been dominating the elections for 50 bodies in 12 districts of Rajasthan. In the civic elections, 620 of Congress and 548 of BJP candidates have won. Apart from this, 7 candidates of BSP, CPI 2, CPI 2, RLP 1 candidates as well as 595 independents won. Also Read – TMC minister said- ‘If BJP loses election, it may plot to kill Mamata Banerjee’

The State Election Commission released the results of the general election (Rajasthan Nagar Nikay Chunav Result) for the member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state today. State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra said that out of 1775 wards of all bodies, 620 of Congress, 548 of BJP, 7 of BSP, two of CPI, two of CPI-M, one of RLP and 595 Independent candidates won. Also Read – Case filed against 100 people including BJP leader for violating Section-144

Mehra said that public information will be released on Monday for the post of president. Nomination papers can be submitted till 3 pm on Tuesday. He informed that the date of scrutiny of nomination papers will be on Wednesday, while the candidature can be withdrawn by 3 pm on Thursday. Also Read – BJP will win in West Bengal and then Hindu Raj will be established: Pragya Thakur

He informed that the allotment of election symbols will be done on December 17, immediately after the expiry of the time of withdrawal. Voting for the Speaker will be held on December 20 from 10 am to 2 pm, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting. He told that similarly the election for vice president will be held on December 21.

(input language)