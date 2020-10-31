Rajasthan: National Security Act implemented in 8 districts of the state before Gurjar agitation

Rajasthan: Ahead of Gurjar protest, 8 districts placed under National Security Act: The National Security Act has been enacted in eight districts of the state to maintain law and order in view of the Gujjar agitation announced from November 1 in Rajasthan. Section 144 of CrPC has been implemented in Karoli and Dhaulpur districts of the state. Also Read – Rajasthan Government’s Agricultural Amendment Bill, 3 to 7 years imprisonment on farmer harassment, fine of 5 lakhs

According to news agency ANI, Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi and Jhalawar districts have been placed under the National Security Act on Saturday, a day before the Gurjar agitation on November 1. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) has been implemented in Karoli and Dholpur districts of Rajthan.

In view of the agitation by the Gurjar community in Rajasthan, on Friday, 2G / 3G / 4G data services, social media via SMS / MMS and internet were suspended in many areas from 6 pm on Friday and on November 1 of the movement In view of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) was implemented in Dholpur district. Mobile Internet services in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur were suspended from yesterday.

Please tell that in Rajasthan, the Gujjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti had announced to agitate again from November 1, with different demands. In view of the agitation, the state government has sent additional police force to several sensitive districts.

Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla told media persons in Hindaun that the people of society have been asked to reach Pilupura (Bayana) on November 1. Bainsla had said, “From one date, the movement will start in Pilupura, because the government is not accepting our demands for the last two years. For the past three months, we have been calling them every day, but if lice are not crawling on their ears, we have no other option left. ”

Bainsla had said that the state government should include Gujjar reservation in the ninth schedule, fill the backlog and give the benefit of five percent reservation to the Most Backward Class (MBC) in the recruitment process.

Please tell that the Gurjar Committee held a mahapanchayat in Bayana on October 17 and gave the state government time till November 1 to accept their reservation related demands. This was followed by a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on this Thursday, which took a positive decision on the three major demands of the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee. The administration is alert in the districts of Karauli, Alwar, Dausa, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur regarding the proposed agitation of Gurjars.