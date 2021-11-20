Rajasthan New Minister Record: Those 15 ministers might be administered the oath of workplace in Rajasthan nowadays, see complete checklist

Rajasthan New Minister Complete Record: Ashok Gehlot overdue Saturday night time earlier than the cupboard growth in Rajasthan (Ashok GehlotAll of the cupboard ministers resigned. Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot (Ashok Gehlot) The resignations of all of the ministers had been taken within the cupboard assembly held on the place of dwelling of. Beneath the reshuffle within the cupboard on Sunday, 15 MLAs might be sworn in as ministers. Of those, there might be 11 cupboard and 4 state ministers. The swearing-in rite might be held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on Sunday.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Cupboard Enlargement: All ministers of Gehlot cupboard renounce earlier than cupboard reshuffle in Rajasthan

Consistent with knowledge won from the Leader Minister’s Place of business (CMO), Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Julie, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat have been sworn in as cupboard ministers. Will probably be given On the identical time, MLAs Zahida Khan, Brijendra Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murarilal Meena might be sworn in as ministers of state. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Cupboard Enlargement: Sooner than the cupboard growth, Ashok Gehlot said- ‘Everyone seems to be looking ahead to the lottery to open’

A complete of 15 Rajasthan leaders, together with 11 cupboard ministers, to take oath as a part of the state cupboard reshuffle %.twitter.com/1crm8Rzfje – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Corona Replace: Rajasthan’s Gehlot executive indicators if Corona instances build up! Will there be a lockdown once more?

On this checklist, the names of Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena, Murarilal Meena and Brijendra Ola are from the pilot camp. On the identical time, out of the 6 MLAs who joined the Congress from Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration (BSP), Rajendra Gudha can also be administered the oath of workplace. Final 12 months, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, in conjunction with then Deputy Leader Minister Sachin Pilot, have been got rid of from their posts once they took a rebellious stand towards the management of Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot. Of those, the names of Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena are integrated within the checklist of ministers who might be sworn in.

#WATCH Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur %.twitter.com/OtdITMALoD – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Previous, within the cupboard assembly on Saturday night time, all of the ministers submitted their resignations. Leader Minister Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan within the evening. After the assembly, the Raj Bhavan commentary acknowledged that Leader Minister Gehlot met Governor Mishra and submitted the resignations of Cupboard Ministers Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Minister of State Govind Singh Dotasra.

Consistent with the commentary, Governor Mishra accredited this resignation with fast impact at the advice of the Leader Minister. The 3 ministers had already despatched their resignations to Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the goal of running within the organisation.

