Rajasthan News: Corona’s new strain raises concern, health department is unable to trace 17 people from UK

Rajasthan News: Concern has increased not only in India, but in the whole world, about the new form of Corona. Meanwhile, Corona's headache for Rajasthan increased even more when 17 people from Britain were unable to be traced by the medical department. When the medical department could not find all the people who came from the UK despite all possible efforts, the department has issued an alert to the districts and asked to search for 17 people who have recently returned from a trip to Britain.

The department said that with the help of the police, these people will be traced as soon as possible. In addition, the department has asked the medical officers of the districts to monitor the matter. When these people have not come back from Britain, the medical department has started treating them strictly. The department has said that whoever does not go ahead and cooperate, a case will be registered in the epidemic act.

Significantly, people have started tracing people who have come to Delhi since November, while the department has not been able to find any of the people who have come in the last 15 days in Rajasthan.

Now new strains tested in 10 laboratories of the country

After the corona’s new strain was revealed, it was initially investigated only in Pune, and the sample was placed there. Now 10 regional labs have been identified to monitor the genome sequence of strains. The Ministry of Health released a guideline related to genome sequencing on Monday. Now samples of Rajasthan are likely to be sent to Delhi for testing new strains.