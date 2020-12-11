Rajasthan News: Kota government hospital created panic after death of nine newborns, to be investigated

Rajasthan News: JK Lone Government Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan (Rajasthan) has created a stir after the death of 9 newborns in a span of few hours. Officials said that in JK Lone Hospital, five children aged one to four days died on Wednesday night, while four children died on Thursday. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and state Health Minister Raghu Sharma has sought a report from the hospital in this regard. In the case of the death of children, this hospital was also in the headlines in December last year. Also Read – Rajasthan Chunav Results: BJP and Congress won so many seats in Panchayat Samiti member election, know the latest updates for each seat

After receiving information about the death of children, on Thursday, Divisional Commissioner KC Meena and Kota District Collector Ujjwal Rathore visited the hospital. After which a meeting was called. The Commissioner directed the Health Administration to immediately deploy 6 additional doctors and 10 nurses and keep an eye on the situation. Also asked to construct a new ward by Friday. Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Zila Parishad Elections Live Updates: Second phase polling in Jaipur tomorrow, know preparations

Astal’s Superintendent Suresh Dulara said that the death of all children is normal. He has not died of any infection or other disease. According to the report sent by Kota Medical College to the Ministry of Health, when the three newborns were brought to the hospital, they were already dead. The death of others was also normal. Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Updates: 61.80% voting in the first phase for election of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Also, the instructors of all the medical colleges in the state have been instructed to take special care in the case of newborns. Let me tell you that in December last year, the case of death of more than 100 children in JK Lone Hospital caught a lot of trouble. The Gehlot government was severely criticized for this. Now Gehlot Government of Rajasthan is serious about the matter.