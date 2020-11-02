Rajasthan News: Mask will be necessary in Rajasthan from today, Gehlot government is bringing tough law- CM tweeted

Rajasthan News In Hindi: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, the number of infected people is constantly increasing. In India, more than 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died due to corona virus so far and the number of infected is more than 82 lakhs. Scientists are also working on the corona vaccine. It is expected that soon we will get to hear some good news. However, we have to take precaution until the vaccine comes. Prime Minister Modi has also said that ‘No laxity until pressed.’ On the other hand, in view of the growing case of Corona, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan is going to enact a law on wearing masks in the state. Also Read – Coronavirus: More than a dozen ministers of Modi government, including Amit Shah, have visited Corona so far, see the full list

Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law on the necessity of masks for protection against corona, as the masks are the vaccine to protect against corona and will protect it. With the ongoing ‘mass movement against corona’ in the state, the government today enacted the law Is going to make the mask mandatory. Also Read – Corona patients recovering from these Ayurvedic medicines in a week, know the name – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2020 Also Read – Gurjar Aandolan Updates: Gujjars protest over reservation, changed routes of many trains, many trains canceled, see list

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Monday, “Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law regarding the necessity of masks for protection against corona, as the mask is the vaccine to protect against corona and that will protect it.” Along with the ongoing ‘people’s movement against Corona’, the government is going to make the law mandatory by making laws today.

This means that it will be legally mandatory to wear masks in Rajasthan from today. Apart from this, Rajasthan will also be the first state in the country to enact such a law. Earlier, the Ashok Gehlot government has also announced a move to ban firecrackers and fireworks this Diwali in view of Corona.

A day ago, the Chief Minister said that the second wave of Corona has started in developed countries like Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain. Many countries have been forced to re-lockdown. In the event that such a situation does not arise in us also, we also have to be careful. The Chief Minister said that the recruitment process of 2000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. In the result of the examination, the selected doctors should complete the entire process within 10 days and be appointed soon. This will help in the treatment of other diseases including corona.

While discussing the guidelines of ‘Unlock-6’, Principal Secretary of Home Affairs Abhay Kumar said that educational institutions and coaching centers, including schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till 16 November. After this, a decision will be taken regarding their review. At the same time swimming pool, cinema hall, theater, multiplex, entertainment park etc. will be closed till November 30 as per the previous order. The maximum limit of guests in the marriage ceremony will be 100.