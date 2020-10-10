Rajasthan News: Priest’s family refused funeral, placed before Gehlot government

Rajasthan Karauli News: There is anger among the people of Karauli district of Rajasthan after burning the priest alive. The family members have also refused to perform the last rites of the body. The family members have placed some demands before the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan and they will not perform the last rites until it is completed. Also Read – Rajasthan: 6 Dabangs burnt priest with petrol, Chief Minister said – the culprits will not be spared

We won't perform last rites of the body till our demands are met. We want Rs 50 lakhs compensation & a govt job. All accused must be arrested & action should be taken against Patwari & policemen who are supporting the accused. We want protection: Lalit, Priest Babulal's Relative https://t.co/GlxRkKuTCe pic.twitter.com/JBPUrKgwnB

– ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lalit, a relative of priest Babulal, said, “We want 50 lakh rupees compensation and a family member gets a government job.” All the accused should be arrested and action should also be taken against the patwari and policemen who supported the accused. Also, the family should get security.

Let me tell you that five people allegedly burnt alive a priest, who died on Thursday in Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, in a land dispute in Karauli district of Rajasthan. The police has arrested the main accused in the incident, while the search for the other accused is on. When the opposition BJP targeted the state government over the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the culprits will not be spared.

According to the police, the incident is from Bukna village of Sapotra in Karauli district. On Wednesday, a temple priest Babu Lal Vaishnav was attacked by five people. It is alleged that these people, trying to occupy the cultivated land near the temple, set the priest on fire by spraying petrol. The injured priest was rushed to a local hospital from where he was sent to Jaipur on Thursday where he died.

The murder of Babulal Vaishnav ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in civilized society. The Government of Madhya Pradesh is with the bereaved families in this sad time.

The main accused of the incident has been arrested and action is on. The guilty will not be spared. – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2020

On the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the culprits will not be spared. Gehlot tweeted, ‘This is very unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in civilized society. The state government is with the bereaved family in this sad time. ”Gehlot said,“ The main accused in the incident has been arrested and action is on. The culprits will not be spared. ‘

Earlier, BJP state president Satish Poonia targeted the state government over the incident. He tweeted, ‘Incidents of all kinds of crimes are increasing in the state. The incident of burning the priest of the temple alive in Sapotra shows that the fear of the law among the criminals is over. The public is afraid, scared, scared. ‘

