Rajasthan News Today 20 October 2020: Biggest failure of NEET result, topper declared student fail, again…

NTA declares NEET 2020 All India Topper as failed: A big flaw has been revealed in this year’s NEET Result. In fact, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET examination, declared a student who was actually a topper in his class. Also Read – NEET Result 2020: Despite having same number, age can become rank due to past, know how NTA did analysis on NEET

According to a report by our associate website DNA, the name of the student who is suffering from this pain is Mridul Rawat. The NTA declared Rawat to fail in the NEET exam results, but Rawat was confident of his ability. Therefore, he challenged the examination result. After this, OMR Sheet and Answe Key were matched and it was found that Mridul Rawat is the topper of his class. Also Read – CSIR UGC NET Exam 2020 Date: NTA Changes CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card to be released soon

Mridul Rawat belongs to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. He hails from Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. 17-year-old Mridul got 329 out of a total of 720 in the NEET result. After this, he challenged this result. Matching the OMR sheet and Ansar key gave him 650 marks. In this way, he has become an All India Topper in ST category by scoring 650 marks in 720. Also read – NEET result 2020 Declared: NTA released NEET 2020 result, here is the direct link to check

According to Mridul, his All India rank is 3577. Even after this same rechecking, another mistake was found in Mridul’s marksheet. In this marksheet, his number 650 has been written in the number, but his number three hundred and twenty-nine have been written in words.

The NTA released the results of NEET 2020 last week. Its examination was held on 13 and 14 September. This year the National Medical Commission (NMC) will be counseling instead of Medical Counseling of India.

In this examination, the number of students who have got 50 percent or more are declared successful. But in medical and dental colleges, they are offered seats on merit basis.