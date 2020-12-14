Rajasthan Nikay Chunav 2020 Result: Congress swept the polls in the civic elections, now the power will be seen in the battle for the post of President!

Rajasthan Nikay Chunav 2020 Result: After defeating the Panchayat elections, the Congress Party, which is in power in Rajasthan, has performed well in the Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies Election. With this, the race for the post of president has started in the bodies. The State Election Commission will release public information for the post of president today. Nominations will be filed tomorrow till Tuesday at 3 pm. Also Read – Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Supports Mamata Banerjee: Jolt to BJP in West Bengal, Mighty Front Announces Support to Mamata Banerjee

The party has won 620 members in a total of 1775 wards of 50 bodies in 12 districts of the state. BJP has won 548, seven of BSP, two of CPI, two of CPI (M), one of RLP candidates as well as 595 independents.

The State Election Commission on Sunday released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipalities (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state.

State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra said that out of 1775 wards of all bodies, 620 of Congress, 548 of BJP, seven of BSP, two of CPI, two of CPI, one of RLP and 595 Independent candidates won.

Mehra said that public information will be released on Monday for the post of president. Nomination papers can be submitted till 3 pm on Tuesday.

He informed that the date of scrutiny of nomination papers will be on Wednesday, while the candidature can be withdrawn by 3 pm on Thursday.

He informed that the allotment of election symbols will be done on December 17, immediately after the expiry of the time of withdrawal. Voting for the Speaker will be held on December 20 from 10 am to 2 pm, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting. He told that similarly the election for vice president will be held on December 21.

Nomination papers will be presented till 15 December i.e. tomorrow till 3 pm after the release of public information for the post of president today. The nomination papers will be examined on December 16. You will be able to withdraw your name by 3 pm on 17 December. After this, voting will be held on December 20 from 10 am to 2 pm. The counting of votes will take place immediately after the voting ends on the same day.