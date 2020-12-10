Rajasthan Nikay Chunav 2020 Updates: 50 municipal bodies of Rajasthan will be voting on December 10, know the rules of voting

Rajasthan Nikay Chunav 2020 updates: Voting for elections in 50 municipalities of 12 districts in Rajasthan will be held on 11 December. The voting will be for the members of 43 Nagar Palika Election and 7 Nagar Parishad (Rajasthan Nagar Parishad Election). In these 50 seats, more than 14 lakh voters will vote and decide the fate of 7,249 candidates. Also Read – ‘The game of toppling government is going to start again in Rajasthan’, CM Gehlot said – Amit Shah is sitting and feeding tea and snacks to our MLAs

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said that voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm. Commissioner PS Mehra has appealed to all voters to vote with the guidelines of Kovind (Corona Virus).

Mehra said that all voters should leave their houses with masks. Vote must be cast while casting a vote. Before reaching the booth for voting, wash hands or apply sanitizer before it. Must follow social distancing. Do not be in a hurry and wait for your number. He said that the disabled and the elderly will be given priority for voting.

There will be 2,622 polling stations

Voting will take place on Friday for 1,775 wards of 43 municipalities and seven city councils. A total of 14,32,233 voters will be able to exercise the franchise at 2,622 polling stations. A total of 7,249 candidates are in the fray for the member posts of these bodies.