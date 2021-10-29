Rajasthan Panchayat Chunav Outcome Updates: Congress dominates Rajasthan Panchayat elections, BJP is in the back of, counting continues

Rajasthan Panchayat Chunav Outcome Updates: Counting of votes is happening these days for the Panchayat elections held in Rajasthan. After the counting of votes, now the consequences have began coming. In keeping with the consequences to this point, the Congress is dominating the Panchayat elections, whilst the BJP appears to be lagging in the back of. Panchayat elections had been held in two districts of Rajasthan, Alwar and Dholpur.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: Instructor arrested for celebrating Pakistan’s victory in T20 International Cup fit

In Alwar's Ramgarh Panchayat Samiti, the Congress has gained 11 out of 15 wards, whilst the BJP has gained two seats to this point. Independents additionally win at the leisure. On the similar time, Congress is main in Tijara too. Except Alwar, the counting of votes for the elections held for Dholpur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti participants could also be occurring. The State Election Fee has issued important pointers to the entire District Election Officials for counting of votes at the side of the protocol associated with Corona.

There have been 72 Zilla Parishad participants for two districts, 492 for Panchayat Samiti participants. Out of those, 2 Zilla Parishad participants and 13 Panchayati Samiti participants had been elected unopposed, whilst in 1 constituency of Panchayat Samiti Umrain, the publish remained vacant because of no nomination papers being discovered right kind. On this method, the result of 478 Zilla Parishad and 70 Panchayat Samiti participants shall be launched these days.