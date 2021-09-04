Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021 Effects Are living Updates: Counting of votes continues, BJP-Congress conflict

Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021 End result Are living Replace : The counting of votes for Panchayat Election 2021 held in 6 districts of Rajasthan has began from this morning. After the counting of votes began on 335 tables this morning, the destiny of a complete of 1370 applicants concerned within the election will probably be determined through night time. On this regard, the beats of the applicants of the entire 3 events BJP, Congress and RLP have greater and eyes are repeatedly at the counting of votes.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Panchayat-Zila Parishad Election Effects: Giant setback to Congress in Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections, BJP gained 1,911 seats

Counting is being carried out in two innings in Jaipur. Within the first shift, the Panchayat Samiti member’s vote is being counted first, whilst in the second one shift, the votes of the Zilla Parishad contributors will probably be counted. The destiny of 128 applicants will probably be determined in 51 wards of Zilla Parishad, whilst the destiny of 1242 applicants in 442 wards of twenty-two Panchayat Samiti will probably be determined lately. Additionally Learn – Delhi Vidhan sabha Election End result 2020 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, says those that satisfy guarantees get culmination

Within the counting of votes for the elections of 21 Panchayat Samitis, in Osian, BJP has were given 1 seat, Congress has were given 4 seats. In Balesar, the account of two seats Congress has no longer been opened to BJP. The BJP’s account was once no longer opened within the father. Congress is profitable 2 seats. Congress is profitable 3 seats in Phalodi and BJP’s account isn’t opened. In Pipar, the BJP Congress were given one seat each and every. One BJP and one different in Bilada have no longer but opened the account of Congress. Additionally Learn – Karnataka bypoll effects: BJP gained 12 seats and were given a transparent majority, Congress needed to be glad with one

LIVE Updates

Dudu Panchayat Samiti election results of Jaipur, Geeta Devi of Congress gained from Ward-1.

Result of 12 wards of Bassi Panchayat Samiti of Jaipur, Congress in 5, BJP in 4, Independents gained in 3 wards.

BJP candidate Pawan Agarwal gained from ward quantity 7 of Pindwara Panchayat Samiti of Sirohi.

Jaipur’s Jalsu Panchayat Samiti effects launched

BJP’s Santosh Chopra wins from Ward No.1 of Jalsu

Jalsu’s Ward No. 2 unbiased Kamala Devi gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 3 unbiased Suman Devi gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. BJP’s Kavita Yadav gained through 4

Jalsu’s Ward No. 5 Congress’s Santosh Devi gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 6 BJP’s Hardev Yadav gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 7 BJP’s Bhagwan Sahai Sharma gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 8 BJP’s Rohitashv Yadav gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 9 unbiased Kamlesh Kumar Meena gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 10 Congress’s Guddi Devi gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 11 BJP’s Ramdev gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 12 BJP’s Manju Devi gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 13 BJP’s Sohni Devi gained

Jalsu’s Ward No. 14 Jairam Kumawat of Congress gained

Results of overall 7 wards of Khandar Panchayat Samiti of Sawai Madhopur declared

Priyanka Congress gained through 435 votes from Ward No.

Shanti BJP gained from Ward No 2 through 192 votes

Ward No. 3 Sanjay Berwa Congress gained through 703 votes

Kanya Congress gained from Ward No 4 through 112 votes

Motya Congress gained from Ward No 5 through 192 votes

Vimla BJP gained from Ward No 6 through 341 votes

Ward No 7 – Chatar Singh Congress gained through 393 votes

Shanti Devi of BJP of Khandar Panchayat Samiti gained through 192 votes.

Congress candidate Dinesh Kumar gained from ward quantity 3 of Pindwara Panchayat Samiti of Sirohi through 533 votes.

The developments of Jaipur’s Jobner Panchayat Samitis began coming, Congress candidate’s victory from Ward 1 and seven, BJP candidate’s victory from Ward 10.

Jaipur’s Kishangarh Renwal Panchayat Samiti election, BJP’s Rajendra Surpura gained from Ward-1

Abhishek Gothwal of BJP gained from Madhorajpura Panchayat Samiti Ward No.

Impartial MLA Babulal Nagar’s daughter-in-law Rupali Nagar gained the election from Ward-13 of Maujmabad Panchayat Samiti. Congress had made Rupali Nagar its candidate

Counting of votes for the election of Panchayat Samiti contributors continues

Congress candidate gained from Ward 1 of Sambharlek Panchayat Samiti. Congress’s Sahdev Gurjar gained.

Congress candidate gained from Ward 13 of Sambharlek Panchayat Samiti. Kaluram Sutrakar gained.

Result of 8 seats of Aburod Panchayat Samiti house launched, 01 to Ranjeet Kumar of Congress, 02 to Congress’s Neelam Rathod, 03 to Congress’ Lalit Sankhla, 04 to BJP’s Husaram, 05 to Congress’ Mevi, 06 to BJP’s Ramlal, Leelaram of Congress gained from 07, Devaram Garasiya of BJP from 08, Congress gained 5 seats and BJP gained 3 seats within the first spherical.

Savar Panchayat Samiti Ward No. 1 to Shakuntala, Ward No. 2 to Tejpal, 3 to Ramswaroop, Ward no. Seema from 4, Radha from 5, Rekha from 6, Mahendra Veero from 8 gained.

The primary victory has come from Sawai Madhopur. Sanjay Bairwa of Congress has gained the election from Ward No 3 of Khandar Panchayat Samiti. Sanjay Bairwa Khandar is the son of MLA Ashok Bairwa.

Jaipur Kotputli Panchayat Samiti End result

Congress gained from Ward 5.

Congress gained from Ward 6.

Congress gained from Ward 8.

RLP gained from Ward 9.

RLP gained from Ward 10.

Congress gained from Ward 11.

Impartial gained from Ward 12.

Impartial candidate Geeta Devi gained through 96 votes from Ward No 4 of Malarna Dungar Panchayat Samiti.

BJP from Ward 1, RLP from Ward 2, Congress from Ward 3, Congress from Ward 4, Congress from Ward 5, Congress from Ward 6, BJP from Ward 7, BJP from Ward 8, RLP from Ward 9, Congress from Ward 10, BJP gained from Ward 11, Congress from Ward 12 and Congress from Ward 13.

jodhpur panchayati raj election 2021

Within the counting of votes for the elections of 21 Panchayat Samitis, BJP has gained 22 seats, Congress 28 seats, 7 others. Impartial gained 4 seats.

jaipur maujmabad panchayat samiti election end result

BJP candidate Uganta Kumari gained from Ward-8.

Kunti Mundotia of BJP gained from Ward-12.

Congress’s Rupali Nagar gained from Ward-13.