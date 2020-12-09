Rajasthan Panchayat Election Result Update: Vasundhara bid on BJP’s grand victory, it was Ashok Gehlot’s lies, debacle, conceit and defeat of ….

Rajasthan Panchayat Chunav Result live update, Rajasthan Zila Parishad Chunav Result live update: The party is excited by the BJP’s impressive victory over the Congress in the Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections in the state. Soon after the election results came, former Chief Minister of the state Vasundhara Raje and State President Satish Punia launched a fierce attack on the current Gehlot government. Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update: Counting starts, results are coming soon, here is the list of winners

In the election of 4371 Panchayat Samiti members in 21 districts of Rajasthan, 1835 BJP candidates have won, while 1718 Congress candidates have won. Also Read – Rajasthan Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Chunav: Third phase voting for Panchayat Samiti member election in Rajasthan

According to the State Election Commission, the independents 420 and the National Democratic Party (RLP) have won 56 places. Also Read – Vasundhara Raje broke the silence, said – the public is suffering the loss of internal discord of Gehlot government

Similarly, in the election of Zilla Parishad members, Congress 204, BJP 266 and RLP won five seats. Elections have been held for a total of 636 Zilla Parishad members. Results of the remaining seats are yet to come.

In the Fatehpur Sadar police station area of ​​Sikar district on Tuesday, a youth was killed and ten others injured in a clash between two parties during a procession that was going on after winning the panchayat election.

No party got a majority in the Tonk Panchayat Samiti and three independent candidates have won, who will play an important role in forming the board here. He has supported Congress leader and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot to form the board.

Out of the total 19 seats, the Congress has won 7 seats while the BJP has won 9 seats. At the same time, three independents have won.

The spokesman said that the counting of votes at the district headquarters started at nine in the morning. This calculation will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for 636 Zilla Parishad members and 12663 candidates for 4371 Panchayat Samiti members.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on the BJP’s victory in the Panchayati elections that these results of the Panchayati Raj elections are actually a defeat of the lies, deceit, conceit and arrogance of the Congress government and this victory is the trust of the people on the Modi government at the Center.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the result of Panchayati Raj elections is a sure sign of farewell of this corrupt government.

Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali for the election of a total of 636 Zilla Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members in 21 districts of Rajasthan. Polling took place in Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur on November 23 and 27 and four phases on December 1 and 5.

