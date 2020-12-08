Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update: Counting starts, results are coming soon, here’s the winners

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update: The Rajasthan State Election Commission has started the counting of elections for 636 district councils and 4371 panchayat samiti members today. The results of counting of votes are going to be out in a short time from now. These elections were held in four stages in the state.

Counting has started at all 21 district headquarters at 9 am today amidst tight security.

A spokesman of the State Election Commission said that 1778 candidates for 636 Zilla Parishad members and 12663 candidates for 4371 Panchayat Samiti members are in the fray.

It is noteworthy that for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, voting was held in four phases on November 23, November 27, December 1 and December 5.

He informed that counting of votes for all the phases will be held on December 8 from 9 am at all district headquarters. He told that likewise the election of the head or chief will be held on December 10 and the election of the deputy chief or deputy chief on December 11.