Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update: These candidates are next in Tonk, Pali, Chomu and Jaitaran, see list

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update: Counting is going on for 636 seats of Zilla Parishad and 4371 Panchayat Samiti seats in Rajasthan. Counting trends have started. Trends for elections for Jaitaran Panchayat Samiti, Tonk Panchayat Samiti, Chaumu Municipality Election and Pali Panchayat Samiti have started coming. These elections were held in four stages in the state. Counting is going on at all 21 district headquarters from 9 am today amidst tight security. Also Read – Rajasthan Election Result 2020 Live Streaming: Here is the exact result of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat elections, the result of every seat is updated.

Jaitaran Panchayat Samiti

BJP’s Sumitra Devi ahead in Ward 1

Bhajpa’s Jeevaatram ahead in ward 2

BJP’s Saroj ahead in Ward 3

BJP ahead in Ward 4

Congress’s Panchul Lal ahead in Ward 5

Babulal fire of Congress in Ward 6

BJP’s Manju ahead in Ward 7

Renu Kanwar of BJP ahead in Ward 8

Sonu Khandpa ahead of BJP in Ward 9

BJP’s Sohni Devi ahead in Ward 10

Tonk Panchayati Raj Election Count,

Credit of MLA Sachin Pilot on DAO,

The daughter of the outgoing District President of the Congress trailed by 78 votes,

Priyanka Choudhary is a Congress candidate from Ward 23 of the District Council

BJP’s Mamta Chaudhary is ahead

Three, three MLAs ahead in campaigning for Congress candidate

Chaumu Municipality Election 2020

The candidates put the strength in the election campaign

Millionaires are also trying their luck in municipal elections

According to the declared assets, 6 millionaires are in the fray

So the same 88 millionaires are also beating in the electoral arena

The people of the city are eyeing the ward number 23 there

Congress candidate is son of former MLA in ward number 23

Pre-MLA’s reputation is at stake

Pali Panchayat Samiti Election Results

BJP’s Mohani Devi ahead in Ward 1

BJP’s Sangeeta ahead in Ward 2

Sairee Devi of BJP ahead in ward 3

Pushpa Chaudhary of Congress ahead in Ward 4

BJP’s dimple ahead in ward 5

BJP’s Pista Kanwar ahead in ward 6

BJP’s love ahead in ward 7

BJP’s Bharti Kumawat ahead in Ward 8