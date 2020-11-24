Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Updates: 61.80% voting in the first phase for the election of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members.

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Latest Updates: The first phase of voting for the election of members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in 21 districts of Rajasthan was held on Monday. According to officials, 61.80 percent of the total voters exercised their franchise in this phase. Election Commissioner PS Mehra said that in the first phase, maximum voting was held in Mohangarh Panchayat Samiti in Jaisalmer district where 78.53 percent voters cast their votes. Also Read – Rajasthan: Concert started for folk artists in Corona crisis, CM Gehlot said – Virtual tourism will get a boost

He said that voters voted with full zeal and enthusiasm to elect the government of the villages and in the first phase on Monday, 61.80 percent of the total voters exercised their franchise. In the first phase, out of 72 lakh 38 thousand 66 voters at 10,131 polling stations, 44 lakh 73,457 voters exercised their franchise.

It is worth mentioning that for the election of members of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, voting will be held on November 27 in the second phase, December 1 in the third phase and December 5 in the fourth phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

