Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Live Updates: Voting begins for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Live Updates: Polling started in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Monday amid tight security for Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members. State Election Commission spokesman said that polling is going on at 10,131 polling stations in these districts from 7.30 am.

In total, voting is to be held in four stages. The first phase of voting is being held on Monday. According to the spokesperson, 65 panchayat committees of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur districts. Voting is being held for the election of 1310 members of the district and their respective Zilla Parishad members.

In the first phase, 7238066 voters will be able to vote at 10131 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 after all the phases of voting are completed.

