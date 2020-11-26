Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Zila Parishad Elections Live Updates: Second phase polling in Jaipur tomorrow, know preparation

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Zila Parishad Elections Live Updates: The polling for the second phase of the district legislative and panchayat samiti in Jaipur will be held tomorrow i.e. on 27 November. The voting time is 7:30 am to 5 pm. The noise of campaigning for the second phase has stopped at 5:00 pm on 25 November. In order to make this election peaceful, the State Election Commission has completed all the preparations for the election. Everyone’s eyes are on tomorrow’s vote. Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Updates: 61.80% voting in the first phase for election of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members

The Election Commission is working with complete preparation to conduct the elections in the state along with following the rules to avoid corona. To make this election peaceful, more than 50 thousand employees have been engaged. These elections will be conducted from around 25 thousand EVMs. After the elections, the counting of votes will take place on 8 December. Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Live Updates: Voting begins for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Rajasthan

Due to Corona epidemic, the candidates who won the election will not be able to take out the procession. Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra said that a period of 48 hours before the end of polling i.e. from November 25, Saturday at 5 pm, by political parties or candidates to hold public meetings, processions, cinema, Doordarshan, electronic and social media There will be a complete ban on campaigning through. Also, election campaign cannot be done by organizing concerts, theatrical performances or any other entertainment program. Also Read – Rajasthan: Bad words of education minister Dotasara – what will we say if we trample Kamal under his feet

The Election Commissioner has appealed to the candidates and their supporters to strictly follow Kovid’s guidelines during public relations. He said that the candidates must follow the guidelines issued by the Central, State Government, State Election Commission, Medical Department and local administration during the Kovid epidemic.

During public relations, not more than 5 people leave for publicity and do not become part of crowd or group. He said that during public relations, the candidates and their supporters come out wearing masks. Take full care of social distancing and avoid touching the feet, shaking hands, hugging voters. He said that on the polling day, social distancing should also be kept at the booths set by the candidates and the Corona protocol should be strictly followed.