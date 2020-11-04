Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: Railways is running Examiner Special trains, know the time table

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: North Western Railway is running special trains for the convenience of the candidates appearing for Rajasthan Police Constable Examination. 7 examination special trains are being run by the Railways for the convenience of the candidates. These trains will be fully reserved. To travel in trains, the examinees and passengers will have to follow all protocols of Kovid 19. During the journey, the candidates will be required to wear masks, follow social distancing and sanitation rules.

1. Train number – 09624, Udaipur City-Jaipur Examination Special train will leave Udaipur from 05 November to 08 November (04 trips) and reach Jaipur at 06.30 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number —09623, Jaipur – Udaipur City Examination Special train will leave Jaipur from 05 November to 08 November (04 trips) at 21.00 hrs and reach Udaipur City at 04.35 hrs the next day. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railways: If you also have a Waiting Ticket for the train, pay attention, the Chairman of the Railway Board said a big thing

2. Train number — 04803, Jaipur – Jodhpur Examination Special train will leave Jaipur from 05 November to 08 November (04 trips) at 23.45 hrs and reach Jodhpur at 05.30 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number — 04804, Jodhpur – Jaipur Examination Special train will leave Jodhpur from 05 November to 08 November (04 trips) at 23.30 and reach Jaipur the next day at 04.50. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: All trains have long waiting, railway is working on this scheme, everyone will get reserved seat

3. Train Number- 09701, Jaipur-Rewari Exam Special train will leave from Jaipur at 05.00 hrs on 05 November & 06 (02 trips) to reach Rewari at 01.45 hrs. Similarly, train number- 09702, Rewari-Jaipur Examination Special train will depart from Rewari at 06.40 hrs on 06 November and 07 November (02 trips). Also Read – Gurjar agitation continued for second day, damage to rail tracks; 3 trains canceled

4. Train Number- 09703, Jaipur-Aburod Examination Special train will depart from Jaipur from 06 November to 08 November (03 trips) at 05.00 hrs to reach Aburod at 12.00 hrs. Similarly, train number- 09704, Abu Road-Jaipur Examination Special train will leave Jaipur from 07 November to 09 November (03 trips) and reach Jaipur at 02.45 hours.

5. Train number- 04753, Sriganganagar-Jaipur Examination Special train will depart from Sriganganagar from 05 November to 07 November (03 trips) at 20.45 hrs and reach Jaipur at 06.40 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number- 04754, Jaipur-Sriganganagar examination special train will leave from Jaipur from 06 November to 08 November (03 trips) at 19.55 hrs and reach Jaipur the next day at 06.00 hrs.

6. Train number- 04751, Sriganganagar-Jaipur Examination Special train will leave from Sriganganagar at 18.30 hrs from 05 November to 07 November (03 trips) and reach Jaipur at 07.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number- 04752, Jaipur-Sriganganagar Examination Special train will leave Jaipur from 06 November to 08 November (03 trips) at 20.30 and reach Jaipur at 08.40 the next day.

7. Train number- 04757 Phalodi-Rewari Exam Special train will leave from Phalodi at 23.30 hrs from 05 November to 07 November (03 trips) and reach Rewari at 08.30 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number- 04758, Rewari-Phalodi examination special train will depart from Rewari from 06 November to 08 November (03 trips) at 14.00 hrs and reach Phalodi at 23.00 hrs.