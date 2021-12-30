Rajasthan Police stuck in ‘donkeys’, ‘Chintu, Pintu and Kalu’ parade being held within the police station, but…

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police (Rajasthan Police) Nowadays she is stuck within the ferment of donkeys. Police are in search of donkeys named ‘Chintu, Pintu and Kalu’. Preserving directly to the smells, it is making an attempt to spot via calling names. Donkeys are being paraded within the police station, however until now the outcome has now not pop out. If truth be told, 70 donkeys have been stolen in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. On this case, the police must make a large number of effort. The police needed to habits an ‘identification parade’ of donkeys on the police station after the house owners of donkeys lodged a grievance of robbery within the Khuiyan the city space of ​​the district. After the grievance, when the police investigated, they discovered many donkeys after which the house owners of the donkeys have been referred to as, in order that they may well be recognized. Even though now their house owners have stated that they simply appear to be their animals (donkeys), however they don’t seem to be theirs, so they’ve refused to simply accept the donkeys.Additionally Learn – Omicron Unfold In India: Arrangements to keep away from Omicron’s havoc earlier than New Yr, those states imposed restrictions

It's being advised that 70 donkeys have been stolen from Khuiyan space of ​​the district all through the previous few days. When other folks complained about this, to begin with the police didn't be aware of them. After this, the house owners of the ones donkeys and CPI(M) employees went to the police station on Tuesday and staged a sit-in. Because of this the police additionally swung into motion they usually went from village to village to search out the donkeys. Police stuck 15 donkeys and taken them to the police station, however the other folks staging a sit-in stated that those donkeys don't seem to be theirs. The protesting donkey house owners say that they would like their very own donkey. Now the afflicted police are persuading the donkey house owners to take those donkeys, however they're adamant on taking their very own donkey.

The house owners stated that one of the most donkeys had been named Chintu, Pintu and Kalu and once they referred to as them via those names, none of those animals reacted or acted, proving that they don't seem to be their animals . The house owners of the protesting donkeys advised the police to depart the donkeys from the place they'd come and to find their animals. Donkey house owners say that donkeys are their manner of livelihood. They are saying that the price of a donkey is set 20 thousand rupees and on this manner 70 stolen donkeys price about 14 lakh rupees. Donkey house owners say that donkeys paintings as a burden and after they're stolen, their manner of livelihood has ended.

In this, SHO of Khuiyan police station Vijender Sharma whilst chatting with the media stated, “We’ve got shaped groups to track those animals.” CPI(M) chief Mangej Choudhary stated that they have got to degree the dharna as a result of lawsuits of lacking animals are expanding day-to-day.