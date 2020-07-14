Rajasthan Political Crisis: BTP issued a whip to remain neutral for both the MLAs

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, the Tribal Party of India (BTP) has asked its two MLAs to remain neutral. The party has issued a whip for both the MLAs to vote in favor of neither the Congress nor the BJP during the power test in the House. Also Read – Uma Bharti jumped in political battle of Rajasthan, said- Sachin is the son of Rajesh Pilot, my brother was self-respecting

The party has asked both MLAs to vote neither Ashok Gehlot nor Sachin Pilot and both members have been asked to remain neutral.

Ashok Gehlot's group is considering BTP MLAs as supporters of the government. The party had voted in support of the Congress Party candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections held last month.

Right now one of the two MLAs has spoken about continuing the support in favor of the government.

Party President Maheshbhai C. Vasava issued a whip for both the MLAs that if there is a power test in the House, “You will neither vote for Congress, nor vote for BJP in the legislative assembly.” Nor will you vote for Ashok Gehlot. Neither will you vote for Sachin Pilot and both of you will remain neutral.

State in-charge of the party, Ramesh Bhai Vasava said that if the MLAs do not accept the whip, then disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Both the MLAs were present at the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday at the Chief Minister’s residence.

BTP MLA Ram Prasad said that our support to the government will continue.

Both the MLAs were also present at the hotel along with other MLAs.

On the other hand, the CPI (M) condemned the efforts to destabilize the government and said that it is a murder of democracy.

CPI (M) leader Amra Ram said that ever since the BJP government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, democracy, constitution and secularism have been under attack. He toppled the elected government in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, misuse of CBI, ED, Income Tax Department is a daily job for BJP.

Congress leaders are considering the CPI-M MLAs as their supporters. A party leader said that if needed, a decision will be taken to support the Ashok Gehlot government, which will be announced later.