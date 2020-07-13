Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress claims support of more than 109 MLAs, Legislature Party meeting to begin

Rajasthan government news: Ashok Gehlot government of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is going to start meeting of Congress party MLAs on Monday, amid the crisis. The party claims that 109 MLAs have expressed their confidence and support to the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government by writing a letter and some MLAs have telephonically communicated with the CM. The meeting of Congress party MLAs is going to start at 10 am today in Jaipur. Also Read – Rajasthan Politics: After Pilot’s Rebellion, BJP Now Adopts “Wait And Watch” Policy

Explain that the differences between Congress leader and deputy CM Sachin Pilot and the Chief Minister are at the peak. In the midst of Pilot's rebellious attitude, the Congress is claiming full support for its government. At the same time, the pilot has described Ashok Gehlot government as inferior.

Congress general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pandey said, 109 MLAs have signed a letter under CM Ashok Gehlot and Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji expressing their faith and support for the government. Some other MLAs had a telephonic conversation with the CM and would sign a letter of support by morning.

The Rajasthan Congress in-charge said on Sunday night that, a whip has been issued to all the party MLAs for compulsory attendance at the Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal / special reason.

Let us know that while giving a hint of rebellion from the party on Sunday, he claimed that he has more than thirty MLAs and the Ashok Gehlot government has come in a minority. Contrary to Pilot’s claim, the Congress has said that the Gehlot government is completely safe and will complete its term. According to the party, at the meeting of the legislature party on Monday, it will be clear that the Congress government is in the majority.

In-charge general secretary Avinash Pandey said on Sunday that all party MLAs in the state are in touch with him and the government will complete its term. Pandey also wondered about who the MLA is, who is allegedly standing in favor of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

In order to avert this crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress high command has reached its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala in Jaipur as central observers and will be present in today’s meeting of MLAs.