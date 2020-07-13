Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Legislature Party to meet again tomorrow, invitation sent to Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Political Crisis Update: Ever since the rebellion of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the Congress party is engaged in protecting its government in the state. Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to convince Sachin Pilot from the backdoor. In the news quoted by sources, it has been said that all the Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also talked to Sachin Pilot. Also Read – UP: Shock to Congress, rebel Aditi Singh will remain MLA, dismissal of petition to cancel membership

Meanwhile, the party's national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said that another meeting of party legislators has been called at 10 am on Tuesday. In such a situation, what can be the meaning of calling a meeting of MLAs for the second consecutive day? Will Sachin Pilot and his supporting legislators attend this meeting? This big question still remains. Significantly, despite the appeal of the Congress leadership, Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs could not attend today's meeting.

Party spokesperson Surjewala said that another meeting of the legislative party has been called on Tuesday to discuss the political situation in the state. He said that we request Sachin Pilot and all the MLAs to attend this meeting. We will send them a written message about this.

He said that Ashok Gehlot government has 109 MLAs in the state and all four of our MLAs have given letters of support to them in writing. They have thwarted the BJP’s attempt.

Surjewala further said that we have requested everyone to join the meeting and discuss. If anyone has any problem, then tell it with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution.