Rajasthan Political Crisis News Update: Not only Congress but BJP is also torn apart! What is the meaning of silence of former CM Vasundhara?

Rajasthan Political Crisis News Update: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has managed to save his government by defeating the rebellion of his own Deputy Chief Minister. But the rebellion within the Congress party is outdated. The latest discussion is being held by the state BJP. The Congress party and the state's Ashok Gehlot government are constantly targeting the central leadership of the BJP and the leaders of the state, but the silence of Vasundhara Raje, the biggest leader of the state BJP, is raising many questions.

The Congress party released an audio tape on Friday, accusing BJP leaders of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat directly. He said that Shekhawat is involved in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state and the BJP should sack him from his post.

He said that our demand is to file an FIR against the Central Cabinet Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan Congress government in the first place, by conducting a full investigation and if misusing the post to influence the investigation If it is suspected (as seems prima facie), then Shekhawat should be arrested immediately with a warrant. He said, "Action should be taken against MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain by filing an FIR."

Surjewala said, "It should also be investigated whether apart from the persons named in the audio, money has been transacted by another person or MLA to topple the government or change allegiance. Sachin Pilot also came forward and clarified his position on giving the 'MLAs List' to BJP.

Despite the Congress party being so aggressive on the BJP, Vasundhara Raje has not yet spoken a word on the political crisis in the state. By the way, there have been reports from Vasundhara’s close people that their relationship with the central leadership of the BJP is not comfortable.

Raje, who has been very active on social media, has not spoken about this crisis within the Congress. While many BJP leaders, including Vice President Om Mathur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pradesadhya Satish Punia, continue to attack the Congress. In such a situation, the silence of the biggest leader of the state BJP raises many questions.

On Thursday itself, BJP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal alleged that former CM Vasundhara Raje has left no stone unturned to save the minority government of Ashok Gehlot. He claimed that Vasundhara called the Congress MLAs and asked them not to revolt. Beniwal belongs to the Jat community and his relationship with Vasundhara is not hidden from anyone.