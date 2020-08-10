Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot may meet Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders hinted

Jaipur: There was a lot of discussion in the political circles of Rajasthan on the solution of the crisis arising out of the revolt by Sachin Pilot on Monday. Congress sources have claimed that the pilot camp Rajya Sabha MP K.C. He will meet Venugopal and even meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sources in the Congress have said that veteran party leader Ahmed Patel is working to resolve the issue which had jeopardized the existence of Ashok Gehlot government in the state due to the revolt of the pilot camp. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi’s term ending today, now who will be Congress President? Party told the plan ahead

The Congress dismissed Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress President after this incident. On Sunday night, in the meeting of Congress MLAs of the Gehlot camp, staying in a hotel in Jaisalmer, mixed views emerged regarding the withdrawal of the rebels into the party. Some MLAs asked the leaders of the rebel camp to withdraw, while some were not in favor of it.

Meanwhile, state leaders are also closely watching the ongoing sugabugah in Delhi. A senior Congress worker has confirmed that some ministers of Rajasthan had received indications of meeting Pilot and his loyal MLAs to reconnect with the party. Significantly, Sachin Pilot's displeasure came in front of everyone. For this reason, Sachin Pilot also caught the rebellion.