Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin, well ahead of pilot, ditch behind! What will be the next step of Deputy Chief Minister?

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Despite forming a government with sufficient numbers in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party, which lost power due to mutual rebellion, has now got entangled in Rajasthan. After the rebellion of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot government is in trouble. Despite being the state chief and deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot has taken the path of rebellion for the post of chief minister, but the question in everyone's mind is, will Congress lose power in Rajasthan like Madhya Pradesh? But let us tell you that the question is as simple as it, the answer is as complex.

Can Sachin Pilot break the party?

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has claimed to have more than 30 MLAs with him. BJP has 107 MLAs in the state and the party

They will need two-thirds of the MLAs in case they break. The figure of two thirds is 72. Such is the party by Sachin Pilot

Chances of breaking are very low.

Will Sachin Pilot adopt the formula of Madhya Pradesh?

The difference in the number of MLAs of BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh was very less. On the other hand, in Rajasthan, Congress has 107 seats and BJP has 75 seats. To form a government in the 200-member assembly, the BJP will have to resign about 50 MLAs of the Congress party, which is not easy in any case. Sachin Pilot himself is claiming that he has the support of more than 30 MLAs. In such a situation even if he asks his supporters to resign from the MLAs.

What is the option in front of Sachin Pilot?

The Congress party has claimed that despite the revolt of Sachin Pilot, the Ashok Gehlot government has a substantial majority. Late on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pandey said that 109 MLAs have supported Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On the other hand, everyone is speculating on the revolt, what will be the next step of Sachin Pilot. Some people are saying that Sachin can go with BJP. But it is not easy. Will the local leadership of BJP accept former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Will BJP give CM post to Secretary These are some of the questions that will have to wait to know the answer.