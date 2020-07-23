Rajasthan Political Crisis: Supreme Court said – voice of disagreement in democracy cannot be suppressed

Rajasthan Political Crisis: The future case of Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs who rebelled under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan has reached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court began hearing a petition by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker against the High Court’s decision in which it had stopped the Speaker from proceeding with the process of disqualifying the 19 Congress MLAs. Also Read – Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot sent notice to Congress MLA, apologized in writing and demanded one rupee

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing in the Supreme Court on behalf of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker PC Joshi, said that the High Court cannot direct the Speaker to stop the process of disqualifying the MLAs. He said that the Speaker has not given any decision yet. In such a situation, the High Court cannot hear this matter.

Rajasthan Speaker's petition in SC: Justice Arun Mishra asks Sibal, "Can a person elected by people not express his dissent?" "Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy, can somebody be shut down like this? " Justice Mishra asks Sibal, who is representing the Speaker https://t.co/6LNPTOOK70 – ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

After hearing Sibal’s arguments, the Supreme Court asked him, on what basis are you starting the process of disqualifying the MLAs. This Sibal said that these MLAs are demanding floor test against their own party. They are not attending any party meeting. There is no communication with them. He is imprisoned in a hotel.

On this, Justice Arun Mishra asked whether a person elected by the public could not express his disagreement? He said that the voice of disagreement cannot be suppressed. Can anyone be silenced in a democracy like this?