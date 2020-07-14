Rajasthan Political Crisis Update: Rajasthan’s political struggle: 10 big things till the dismissal of Sachin Pilot

new Delhi: Pilot has been removed from the chair of Deputy Chief Minister in the political battle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in the last 72 hours of political developments in Rajasthan. Taking strong measures against Sachin Pilot, the Congress party has removed him from the post of state president and deputy chief minister. Congress has also removed the pro-pilot ministers. Apart from Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the cabinet. Also Read – Sachin Pilot News: Congress High Command takes action against Sachin Pilot, removed as Deputy Chief Minister

Announcing this, Congress spokesperson Randeep said, "Sachin Pilot has been removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Congress has also removed Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasara is appointed in his place. In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena have been removed from ministerial posts.

#WATCH: I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable: RS Surjewala, Congress #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/yopWWJ32Cg

– ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the state president of the Congress, the pilot has been removed. Before the removal of Sachin Pilot and his supporting ministers and leaders, the Congress Legislature Party met on Tuesday at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. According to sources, there were 102 party MLAs present in the hotel.

Learn 10 important things about the political events of Rajasthan

1. On Tuesday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that Mr. Sachin Pilot Ji, Mr. Vishvendra Singh and Mr. Ramesh Meena Ji are removed as Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers.

2. Before the pilot was removed, 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party at the Congress Legislature Party meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

3. After the meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked for time to meet the Governor after leaving the hotel.

4. Senior Congress leaders KK Venugopal who came from Delhi to attend this meeting, Avinash Pandey and Randeep Surjewala in charge of Rajasthan Congress Party were also present.

5. From the meeting, the Congress leadership had appealed to Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs to join the party Legislature Party meeting again.

6. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused BJP of cheating people of 8 crores

7. Surjewala accuses BJP of misusing money power and ED and IT

8. Sachin Pilot accused of involvement in conspiracy to topple Congress government

9. In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena were removed from ministerial posts.

10. Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the state’s president, the pilot has been removed.