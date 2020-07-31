Entertainment

Rajasthan Political Dangal: Political crisis did not stop in Rajasthan, all Congress MLAs from Chartered plane reached Jaisalmer

July 31, 2020
2 Min Read

Jaipur: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, 52 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp reached Jaisalmer from Jaipur on Friday afternoon. Sources said that 50 other MLAs, including Cabinet Minister Harish Chaudhary, brother-in-law Mohammad, have arrived in three chartered aircraft from Jaipur to Jaisalmer. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot told horse trading rate – first installment of 10, second 15, now the price has increased

All the MLAs were taken by bus from Jaisalmer Airport to Suryagarh Hotel. After leaving the MLAs, the chartered aircraft left for Jaipur to take other MLAs and ministers. Former MP Badri Ram Jakhar, who is considered credible to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, received these MLAs. Also Read – Rajasthan Politics: Assembly session will begin in Rajasthan on August 14, Governor gives approval to Gehlot government

Earlier in Jaipur, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas said that all the MLAs can remain united, so they are being taken to Jaisalmer. He said that the strategy of the Chief Minister is that no single MLA can be sold and sold.

Speaking to reporters at the Jaipur airport before the departure of Jaisalmer, Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa had said that all the people have started feeling tired at the same place, so we are going to Jaisalmer to change the place.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the ‘rate’ (price) of horse-trading in the state has increased after the date of the upcoming assembly session is fixed. Only after this it was decided to take the MLAs to Jaisalmer.

