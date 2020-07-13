Rajasthan Political Drama: Priyanka Gandhi came forward to convince Sachin Pilot, the pilot put these four conditions

Rajasthan Update: Political betting is changing every second in Rajasthan. As of now, it cannot be guessed whether Rajasthan is in majority or in minority. Annoyed with the party, Sachin Pilot has not yet taken any decision about reaching the meeting. While there were clear indications from the party that action will be taken by the party against whoever does not attend this meeting. Now Priyanka Gandhi has also been entered for a reconciliation between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Payal. Also Read – Rajasthan BJP chief said- We are 75, but many MLAs want to join us

It is believed that Priyanka Gandhi will talk to Sachin Pilot and try to convince him. According to information received from sources, Priyanka Gandhi has spoken to Sachin Pilot and the pilot has put four conditions in front of Priyanka Gandhi. He wants a ministerial position for his four MLAs and at the same time he is adamant in demanding the finance ministry. Along with this, he also wants to keep the post of state Congress president with him. It is now believed that Sachin can agree with certain conditions.

Earlier, before the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur, CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who went to Jaipur from Delhi, invited Sachin Pilot to come to the MLA meeting. Randeep Surjewala said that in the last 72 hours, Sachin spoke to the pilot many times.

It is believed that Sachin Pilot was angry with the party since the Assembly elections because he was prevented from becoming the Chief Minister, while the Rajasthan election was won under the leadership of Sachin Pilot. At the same time, a large group of MLAs were with Sachin Pilot. Sachin felt the worst when Ashok Gehlot sent a notice to the Deputy Chief Minister of the state for questioning.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed the majority of his government in the Legislature Party meeting convened in his residence today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, assembled at CM’s residence, appeared showing the sign of the leader of Congress and MLA of the party