Rajasthan Politics: After Pilot’s Rebellion, BJP Now Adopts “Wait And Watch” Policy

new Delhi: In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party is in the posture of "wait and watch" on the clouds of crisis over the Rajasthan Congress Govt. Party sources said on Sunday that before deciding on the plan of next action, the BJP would wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Monday in which it is expected to get a clear indication of how many MLAs are supported by Gehlot and Pilot. It is believed that Pilot, the president of Rajasthan Congress, is in touch with some BJP leaders, but BJP sources have refused to say anything about whether he had any talk with Pilot.

Pilot is currently in Delhi and has openly expressed his dissatisfaction against the party. Pilot claims that he has the support of 30 Congress MLAs and some other independent members. A BJP leader said that it seems that Pilot has made up his mind and he is not ready to go with Gehlot's leadership.

In Rajasthan, Congress deputy CM and state president Sachin Pilot has caused a big revolt. Sachin Pilot is ready to follow the path of Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined BJP (BJP) from Congress.

Sachin Pilot, who has gone against his own government, has said that Ashok Gahlot Government is in a minority. More than 30 MLAs are with him. Although Sachin Pilot has not given any indication to leave the Congress yet, big news is coming from sources that Sachin Pilot can leave Congress anytime.