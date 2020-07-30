Rajasthan Politics: Assembly session will begin in Rajasthan on August 14, Governor Gehlot government approved

Jaipur: The ongoing deadlock between the Raj Bhavan and the government over the assembly session in Rajasthan ended on Wednesday night. On the revised proposal of the government, Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the convening of the assembly session from 14 August. According to Raj Bhavan spokesperson, Governor Mishra has approved the proposal to start the fifth session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from August 14. Also Read – Political arrogance in Rajasthan, Governor returns for the third time the proposal of Legislative session

According to the spokesperson, Governor Mishra has given instructions verbally during the session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly to make necessary arrangements for prevention of corona virus infection. Earlier, Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Wednesday night under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in which the revised proposal was approved. It was proposed to call a session from 14 August. This proposal was sent to the Raj Bhavan. Also Read – Congress strategy succeeds, Rajasthan Governor forced to call session

Sources said that from August 14, the mandatory requirement of 21 days clear notice for calling the session will be fulfilled, on which Governor Kalraj Mishra is repeatedly insisting. After the cabinet meeting, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas said, “The proposal is being sent to the Governor. I sincerely hope that the deadlock is over and the assembly session will be held soon. ” Also Read – Political drama again in Rajasthan, Speaker CP Joshi withdraws petition filed in Supreme Court

Khachariwas said, “In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gehlot, the proposal has been made and sent. That proposal is in the interest of Rajasthan. “Refusing to disclose the date proposed for the session by the government, Khachariwas hoped that the Governor would soon announce the date of the assembly session.

He said, “We are confident that according to the proposal that is going now, we will announce the date of the assembly session soon and that assembly session will be done as soon as possible.” You believe it. “He said,” The proposal has been made and sent to the Governor. I sincerely hope that the deadlock is over and the assembly session will be held soon. “

However, sources had told that the government has proposed a date of 14 August in it, which is a gap of 21 days from when the first proposal was sent by the government on 23 July. At the same time, Khachariwas made it clear that the government has no confrontation with the governor. He said, “We have no confrontation with the Governor. The Governor does not want a confrontation anywhere. We do not want confrontation. Confrontation is not our motive. Our aim is development of Rajasthan. “

Khachariwas said that 19 party MLAs who revolted, expressing displeasure over Ashok Gehlot’s leadership, should return. He said, “Our rebel companions are also members of our family. They should also come back in the interest of voters in the interest of Rajasthan and meet the high command and work for the strengthening of Rajasthan. Not attending the meeting of

Earlier, the Raj Bhavan sent a revised proposal sent by the government to the government for the third time on Wednesday. In this, the governor has asked the government to explain why it wants to call a session on short-term notice. With this, the Governor told the government that if he has to get the confidence vote, then this could be the reason for calling a session on short notice. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the Governor on Wednesday after the Raj Bhavan returned the proposal for the third time.

According to the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the government’s “letter to invoke the assembly session” has been redirected and it is directed that the concrete reason for calling the short-term notice session should be clarified and clarified In the present unusual and odd situation, why is the session being called on short notice. ”

It further said, “It is also worth mentioning that if the state government is to get the confidence vote in this session, then it is possible to call a short-term session with social distance, which could be a reasonable reason to call the session on short notice. ”

Another advice has been given to the government by Raj Bhavan to call a regular monsoon session of the house on 21 days notice. According to the statement, “In the above situation it would be appropriate that the state government should call regular sessions like the monsoon session on 21 days notice.” Governor Mishra has said that the constitution is the soul of democratic values. He has said that there is no objection in inviting the house as per rules.

It is noteworthy that in the current political tug of war in Rajasthan, there was a deadlock between the Raj Bhavan and the government for convening the assembly session. The government wanted the governor to convene the session from 31 July. Three times its letter was sent to the Raj Bhavan by the government, which was returned from there with some points. Chief Minister Gehlot met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon after the Raj Bhavan returned the proposal.

Sources in Raj Bhavan called it a courtesy call but before that Gehlot said at a Congress function that “he would like to know from the Governor what he wants… so that we can work in the same manner”. Joshi also met Governor Mishra on Wednesday evening. Officially it was also called a courtesy call.