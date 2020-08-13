Rajasthan Politics: Gehlot-Pilot will meet today after three days of silence, what will happen again…

Rajasthan Politics: The election riots in Rajasthan have finally ended. Now Sachin Pilot, who opened a front against the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot, will meet Gehlot today after three days of silence. Now what will be the conversation after the differences between the two, everyone will keep an eye on it. Also Read – Congress MLAs’ resentment against rebels is natural: Gehlot

The special session of the assembly in Rajasthan is going to start from August 14 and the Congress Legislature Party is going to meet today in which both the rivals, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, can face each other. Sachin Pilot has returned after nearly a month of political turmoil. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot will try to win the hearts of rebel MLAs, said – this is my responsibility

Let us know that after the political turmoil in Rajasthan, former Congress President Sachin Pilot went to Delhi and met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after which he returned to Jaipur on Tuesday. He has been assured by the Congress leadership that his grievances will be addressed. But as soon as he reached Jaipur yesterday, Chief Minister Gehlot left for Jaisalmer, where 100 Congress MLAs were kept. Also Read – MPs were formed at the age of 26, why Sachin Pilot was angry with Gehlot government, know

Chief Minister Gehlot said that Congress MLAs are upset with this political confrontation, but everyone should move forward. I explained to troubled legislators that sometimes we need to be tolerant. I told that if we have to serve the nation, the state and the people and save democracy, then we have to endure.

Gehlot told reporters, “We have to forgive the mistakes and unite for the sake of democracy.” Today more than 100 MLAs have stood with me. It is remarkable in itself. “

Please tell that the Congress MLA of Gehlot camp has returned to Jaipur and he is in Fairmount Hotel. Even during the political rebellion, these MLAs stayed in this hotel. It is expected that all these MLAs will remain here till the assembly session on Friday.