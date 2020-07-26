Rajasthan Politics: Public distressed by Corona, MLA sitting in luxury hotel enjoying yoga, movie, antakshari and delicious dish

new Delhi: The outbreak of Corona virus in the country has caused outrage. Thousands of cases of Kovid-19 are being reported daily in every state. The people of Rajasthan are currently facing two types of crisis, one is that the state is already trapped in Corona’s JD and now the people are also facing political battles of the leaders. All the ministers and legislators of Rajasthan government are spending time in the hotel, away from public problems at this time. Government MLAs of Rajasthan are spending their time doing yoga in the hotel, but they are not hearing the voice of public problems. Also Read – PM SVANidhi: Subsidy will be available on payment of loan at the right time, only they will get benefit of this government scheme

Political crisis is hot in Rajasthan at this time. The Congress party has got divided into two factions after splitting up in the state government. Now CM Ashok Gehlot has been sitting in the hotel in Jaipur for the last several days to his MLAs. People suffering from the Corona virus need more help from the government, in such a situation, the MLA and the minister whom the people have chosen to solve their problems are spending a luxury life sitting in a hotel far away from them. Also Read – PM SVANidhi: want cheap and affordable loan, so take advantage of this plan of PM

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs perform yoga at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Congress will protest outside all the royalty of the country, the whole process will be online Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/KRaVSM9Yfa – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

No one is bothered about what will happen to the public. Ministers and legislators elected from the public to the public and government for the public are sitting in the hotel, enjoying the movie, yoga, and Antakshari. Now a video has surfaced in which Rajasthan government ministers and MLAs are doing their yoga by sitting in the hotel.

How many such families will be in the country and the state, which have been closed in the houses due to Corona for months, leave them a delicious dish, even the daily eating of Marra is not getting any better, but Rajasthan MLAs and ministers are sitting in the hotel. And they are enjoying the tasty dish, they are not affected by the fact that the public is upset with Corona. People are being treated whether or not people are getting help or not.

When some MLAs were asked about this, they said that our talk is done on the phone and all the work is also done on the phone. If this is the case then what is the amount of allowance and salary the government gives to the legislators and ministers, why not just recharge the phone.