Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot sent notice to Congress MLA, apologized in writing and demanded one rupee

Jaipur: Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has demanded a rupee and written apology from Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, accusing him of offering money to join BJP. Pilot, through his lawyer, has sent a legal notice to Malinga seeking written apology in the press within seven days.

The notice states, "In order to make false and factless allegations against our client, within seven days of receipt of this notice, our client demands to pay a sum of money and apologize before the press." If the Maliga do not apologize in writing and do not repay the amount, then appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

Sachin Pilot, through his counsel, serves legal notice to Congress MLA Girraj Singh who alleged that Pilot offered him Rs 35 Cr to cross vote in Rajya Sabha polls. Notice demands a sum of Re 1 & written apology before Press for issuing "false & frivolous allegation" within 7 days pic.twitter.com/HTO3rJDpDl
– ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Malinga alleged on Monday that Sachin Pilot, the then deputy chief minister and state president of the party, had discussed with him about leaving the party and offered money for it.

Pilot dismissed the charge as ‘baseless and regrettable’ and said that this statement has been made available to the MLA and he will take strict legal action against them. The Congress has removed Pilot from his posts on charges of involvement in the conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

At the same time, Malinga, who stayed in a hotel here with the Gehlot camp MLAs, has said that they have not received notice and they have nothing to say in the matter.