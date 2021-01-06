Rajasthan School Reopen Latest Update: Schools to be opened in Rajasthan from January 18, date of body election also fixed

Rajasthan School Reopen Latest Update: The Rajasthan government has taken a big decision to open schools and colleges. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued new instructions to open schools, colleges and universities. According to the government, from January 18 to the 9th to 12th classes (school), university and last year classes of the university, coaching centers and government training institutes can be opened. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Gehlot cabinet may soon expand, signs of ‘leave’ of many ministers

With this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also instructed to open Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College from January 11 due to the process of Vaccination (COVID-19 Vaccine). Also Read – Corona vaccination in Rajasthan: Corona vaccination to begin soon in Rajasthan, Chief Minister said- Preparation is complete

Announcement of civic election dates in Rajasthan Also Read – Video: Rajasthan CM Gehlot said – BJP does not give tickets to a single Muslim, but …

Elections have been announced in 90 bodies of Rajasthan 20 districts. According to information received from the State Election Commission, polling in 20 districts will be held on January 28. Polling time is from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The results will be released after the counting of votes on 31 January. Along with the announcement of election dates, the code of conduct has also been implemented in 20 districts.

According to the schedule set by the Election Commission, public information will be released on 11 January. The last date for submission of nomination papers has been fixed on 15 January. Nomination papers will be examined on 16 January. Names can be withdrawn by 19 January. Election marks will be allotted on 20 January.

Elections of bodies to be held in these districts

Elections are to be held in 90 bodies in 20 districts of the state. Elections will be held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. Votes will be cast for 3035 wards of these 90 bodies. For this, 5253 polling stations are being built in these districts. Over 29 lakh voters will vote at these polling stations.