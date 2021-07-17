Rajasthan: SDM Bhupendra Yadav transferred after video of kicking farmers is going viral

Jaipur: Executive of Rajasthan (Rajasthan Executive) Sanchore SDM embroiled in a dispute over a dispute with farmers (Sanchore SDM) Bhupendra Yadav (SDM Bhupendra Yadav) transferred on Friday. thats a viral video (Viral Video) I used to be observed kicking the farmers. In line with the order issued by means of the State Workforce Division, Rajasthan Administrative Carrier (RAS) Officer Bhupendra Yadav has been transferred to the put up of Deputy Commissioner in Jodhpur Building Authority.Additionally Learn – Police Ka Jugaad: The policeman taking this superb jugaad to the police station, protecting the hand of the wrongdoer, watch Viral Video

Allow us to tell that on Thursday, all the way through the pillar marking for the development paintings of the throughway in Jalore district of Rajasthan, there used to be a dispute between the sub-divisional officer of Sanchore Bhupendra Yadav and the villagers. A video and photograph of this conflict had long gone viral on social media, through which he used to be observed kicking the farmers all the way through a scuffle. Many public representatives, together with former Leader Minister Vasundhara Raje, criticized the conduct of the SDM on social media.

On the identical time, on this case, a case has been registered in opposition to 16 other folks on behalf of the officer for attacking and obstructing legitimate paintings. A case of obstructing legitimate paintings has been registered. One particular person has been arrested for breach of peace.