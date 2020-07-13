Rajasthan: Shock to Congress, this party said to its MLAs – ‘Do not support Ashok Gehlot, do not stay with Sachin Pilot’

new Delhi: The political crisis is deepened in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gahlot claims that he has a majority. A substantial number of MLAs are with his party, but the situation is still not clear. The situation is changing frequently. The Congress has kept its supporting MLAs in a hotel in Jaipur. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Legislature Party to meet again tomorrow, invitation sent to Sachin Pilot

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has also slammed Ashok Gehlot. The party has issued a letter to its two MLAs, asking both the MLAs not to vote in favor of Ashok Gehlot. However, the letter states that in the current political crisis of the 15th Assembly of the state of Rajasthan, neither in the floor test in Rajasthan will vote for the Congress nor the BJP. Neither Ashok will vote for Gehlot nor will he vote for Sachin Pilot.

On behalf of the party's national president Mahesh Bhai C. Vasava, it has been said that both the MLAs will remain neutral. If the party is found ignoring the order of the whip, then disciplinary action will be taken on behalf of the party.

Please tell that Rajkumar Roth of National Tribal Party is an MLA from Chaurasi assembly constituency. Along with this, Ram Prasad Dindor is an MLA from Sagwara assembly constituency. The party has a total of two members. Both these MLAs were with Ashok Gehlot till this letter was written. Now what these MLAs do after the party’s order, it will be a matter to be seen.