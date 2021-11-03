Rajasthan: Suspended pass judgement on arrested for misbehaving with 14-year-old boy

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested District Pass judgement on-level Pass judgement on Jitendra Singh Golia in Bharatpur district on fees of unnatural intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.Additionally Learn – Bypoll Effects: Vote counting of 29 meeting by-elections together with 3 Lok Sabha of the rustic these days

The mummy of the sufferer boy had lodged a case in opposition to the District Pass judgement on point officer of the Particular Courtroom of Anti-Corruption Bureau of Bharatpur in Mathuragate police station space and two others for giving the kid intoxicants and having unnatural intercourse with him for a month. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Information: The pass judgement on used to be accused through the mummy of a 14-year-old boy – through feeding my son with medication…

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar stated the suspended pass judgement on used to be referred to as for investigation and later he used to be arrested. He stated, the investigation and arrest within the case has been finished as consistent with the ideas of the Preferrred Courtroom. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2021: Recruitment for 4438 posts of Rajasthan Police Constable, practice; Know Final Date

The Rajasthan Top Courtroom management suspended him on October 31 after a case used to be registered at Mathura Gate police station in opposition to Pass judgement on Jitendra Singh, posted within the Particular Courtroom of Anti-Corruption Bureau. In accordance with the grievance given through the sufferer’s mom, a case used to be registered in opposition to the pass judgement on and two others underneath related sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Within the grievance, judges Jitendra Singh Golia and Rahul Katara and Anshul Soni had been accused of threatening the sufferer of dire penalties if she tells any person concerning the incident.

Two different accused within the case have been recognized as Pass judgement on’s Steno Anshul Soni and every other staffer Rahul Katara. The members of the family of the sufferer have accused the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anti-Corruption Bureau Parmeshwar Lal Yadav of threatening to kill the kid.

Quickly after the Rajasthan Top Courtroom management suspended the pass judgement on, the state house division additionally suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Parmeshwar Lal Yadav. Police stated that the judicial officer had befriended a 14-year-old boy on the District Membership in Corporate Bagh. The boy used to move there to play tennis.