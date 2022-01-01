Rajasthan: Switch of 46 IAS, 37 IPS and 9 IFS officials overdue evening, see listing, accused of corruption made commissioner

Jaipur: Executive of Rajasthan (Rajasthan govt) overdue evening 43 ias (IAS), 45 IPS (IPS) and 14 ifs (IFS) Promoted officials and transferred 46 IAS, 37 IPS and 9 IFS officials.Additionally Learn – Corona Instances in India Reside Replace: 8,067 in Maharashtra, 1,796 new instances in Delhi, wave of an infection intensified in lots of states

In step with the order issued by way of the Workforce Division, IAS Neeraj Ok Pawan, who's dealing with corruption fees, has been posted as Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner. On the identical time, IAS Bhanwar Lal Mehra has been made Ajmer Divisional Commissioner.

In step with the dep., senior IPS officer Rupinder Singh has been made Inspector Common of Ajmer Vary. On the identical time, IAS Most important Secretary, Abhay Kumar has been promoted as Further Leader Secretary.

IPS Sunil Kumar Vishnoi has been posted as Superintendent of Police Sawai Madhopur, Shivraj Meena as Superintendent of Police Dholpur, Keshar Singh Shekhawat as Superintendent of Police Kota Rural, Shailendra Singh Indolia as Superintendent of Police Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa as Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in Jaipur.

4 IPS officials Vishal Bansal, S Sengathir, VK Singh and Hawa Singh Ghumaria were promoted to the publish of Further Director Common of Police and Rajendra Prasad Goel has been promoted to the publish of Deputy Inspector Common. 1998 batch IAS officials T Ravikant, Subir Kumar and Vaibhav Galaria were promoted to the rank of Most important Secretary to the Executive. (enter language)