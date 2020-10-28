Rajasthan: Tantrik did video Viral of sexual abuse, also cheated millions of rupees from 4 victims women

Rajasthan: self-styled godman sexual harassment in Bundi: In Rajasthan, a self-styled religious teacher / tantrik continued to sexually abuse many women. This was revealed when four women lodged a police complaint against him in Bundi on October 27. Also Read – Rajasthan Dalit forcibly converted in Haryana, investigation begins

According to the police of Bundi district of Rajasthan, 4 women had filed a complaint against a self-styled godman / tantrik alleging sexual harassment. Also Read – Rajasthan government will make laws to make wearing of masks mandatory, Bill will be brought in the Legislative Assembly

A sensational case has been reported in the Kotwali police station area for raping 4 Dalit women in the name of appeasing a deity Baba. It is also alleged that during these 10 months, the imposter Baba took 3 lakh rupees from him in the name of the offering. The women told in the complaint that Baba also made pornographic videos during the rape and after that he continued to sexually exploit them along with his companions. Also Read – Rajasthan government will bring bill against agricultural laws: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal

Rajasthan: 4 women file complaint against a self-styled godman alleging sexual harassment in Bundi According to the complaint he professed to possess divinity & solve their problems & then harassed them. He also demanded donations. Case will be registered, ”says police. (27.10) pic.twitter.com/DLOlEfVAhi – ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

The women said that when we refused, the accused Dhongi Baba and his associates made pornographic videos of women viral on social media. After the video went viral, the victim women complained to the police station demanding action against the accused. According to the latest information, DSP rank officers are investigating this entire case.

The police said that the self-proclaimed godman / tantrik declared himself to have divine powers and accused them of solving their problems. After this, he started harassing women. He also asked for donations.