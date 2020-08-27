Rajasthan Unlock4.0: Gehlot government’s big decision between Corona, religious places will open in the state from this day

New Delhi The Gehlot government of Rajasthan has taken a big decision to open religious places amidst Coronavirus Pandemic. The Gehlot government has approved the opening of religious places in the state. After which, now the religious places in the state will be opened to the public from 7 September. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision in a high level meeting held at the CM residence. However, in view of Corona, the CM has directed the officials that it will be compulsory for all to follow other instructions such as masks and social distancing at the religious place. Also Read – Rajasthan Corona Update: 12 more deaths due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, 1345 new cases, curfew imposed in many places

Along with this, instructions have also been issued to sanitize religious places from time to time. The Chief Minister has told the officials that as the epidemic has spread across the country, the district administration will be in touch with the committee set up to conduct religious and religious places and ensure that there is no lapse in adherence to the Darshan Health Protocol Could not

Along with this, CM Gehlot has also appealed to the common people to worship, worship and offer prayers at their respective homes as far as possible during the Corona transition, so that there is no overcrowding at the shrines and spread of the corona infection To prevent from Not only this, the Chief Minister has issued instructions to the officials at the district level to keep an eye on big temples and mosques. So that crowds of visitors do not gather on special days in big temples. Along with this, there will be a ban on ringing bells and taking offerings in the temple.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also said that during the rainy season sweet shops, carts and shops should not be crowded. The district administration will also have to take care of it. Along with this, while issuing instructions to the officials, CM Gehlot has also issued instructions to keep an eye on complaints received by private hospitals to collect bill of lakhs by patients of COVID-19.