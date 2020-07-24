Rajasthan war: High court will decide on 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot today

new Delhi: Today the High Court will give a decisive decision in the battle of politics of Rajasthan. The Jaipur bench of Rajasthan High Court will decide on the petition of 19 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, around 10 am today. At the same time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had yesterday said in response to a question to call the assembly session that we have a majority and we will prove it soon in the assembly. Also Read – Priynaka Gandhi New Bungalow: Now Priyanka Gandhi will live in this city, will be shift on August 1, know the special things of the new bungalow

Please tell that in its last hearing, the Speaker (Speaker) of Rajasthan Assembly had requested not to take any action, but the speaker filed his petition in the Supreme Court. On which the top court on Thursday asked the High Court to give its decision instead of giving its verdict. Since then, all eyes are on the Rajasthan High Court.

The High Court will order 19 rebel MLAs, including dismissed Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on July 24 on a petition challenging the notice given by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the disqualification case.

Let us tell you that on Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to stop the High Court of the state from hearing its order on the petition of 19 rebel MLAs of Congress, including the sacked Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, but the apex court said that this arrangement by the Speaker of the Assembly The petition filed in the court will come under the purview of the decision.

At the same time, yesterday about the convening of the assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said, ‘Assembly session will be held soon. The majority is with us, the entire Congress MLAs are united and those who have gone to court, who have made a mistake, who have gone astray. Those people have gone to court.

Gehlot said that the case going on in the court has nothing to do with the anti-defection law, ‘We also have a full majority, we are united, then sitting here.’ He hoped that some MLAs from the disgruntled Sachin Pilot camp too Will support them in the house. Gehlot said, “We hope that many of those who are held hostage (by the pilot camp) will vote with us when they come here.”