Rajasthan Wedding Guidelines: Gehlot government fixed the number of guests in the wedding, if more, it will be fined

Rajasthan Wedding New Guidelines: The Government of Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot has taken a number of precautionary measures among the increasing number of patients of Corona virus infection in the state. Night curfew has been imposed in eight district headquarters of Rajasthan most affected by Corona infection. Along with this, the fine has been increased to 500 rupees for not wearing masks in public places. Section 144 has been imposed in the capital Jaipur. Apart from this, the number of guests in the wedding to be held in Rajasthan has also been fixed. Now more than 100 people can participate in the wedding in Rajasthan. If its number increases, a provision has been made to pay a fine of 25 thousand. Also Read – Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma infected with Corona virus, CM Gehlot hopes to recover soon by tweeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to increase the penalty amount from 10,000 to 25,000 if more than 100 people are deposited in any program like weddings. Apart from this, he has also asked the officials to ensure adherence to all guidelines and orders to prevent the spread of the virus. The Chief Minister said, “The organizers of the wedding should also be updated in the context that not more than 100 people are allowed in the wedding ceremony.” Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Elections Live Updates: Voting begins for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Rajasthan

Let us know that 17 more people died due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who died of infection in the state to 2,163. At the same time, the number of total infected in the state has increased to 2,43,936 after 3,260 new cases are revealed. Officials said that in the last 24 hours till 6 pm on Sunday, 17 more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state, which has now increased the number of people killed in this epidemic to 2,163. Also Read – Rajasthan REET Exam 2020 Notification: Notification for Rajasthan REET 2020 Exam will be released this month, Education Minister said this

He said that so far 412 have died in Jaipur due to corona virus infection, 216 in Jodhpur, 163 in Ajmer, 158 in Bikaner, 123 in Kota, 100 in Bharatpur, 83 in Udaipur, and 82 in Pali. He told that a total of 2,18,583 people have been cured of the corona virus infection so far in the state.