Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Effects: Congress gained 99, BJP gained 90 seats, those are the result of Panchayat Samiti elections

Rajasthan Zila Parishad Chunav Consequence, Rajasthan, Rajasthan Zila Parishad polls, Rajasthan panchayat samiti Chunav Consequence Jaipur: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has gained a majority in 4 Zilla Parishads, profitable the just lately held Zilla Parishad elections in six districts of the state. The result of 3 stages of balloting for 200 Zilla Parishad participants, 1564 Panchayat Samiti participants of six districts of the state Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi had been launched on Saturday.

In those, the principle opposition BJP has were given a transparent majority in Sirohi Zilla Parishad, whilst it has emerged as the only biggest birthday party in Bharatpur Zilla Parishad. Alternatively, the function of Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP) and independents can be necessary in making the board in Bharatpur.

In those six districts, the Congress was once forward through profitable 99 seats out of the overall 200 seats of Zilla Parishad participants, whilst the BJP were given 90 seats. 8 independents and 3 BSP applicants had been additionally elected Zilla Parishad participants.

The Congress has were given a majority in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, the place it’s going to have its district chiefs. BJP will transform the district leader in Sirohi, however in Bharatpur, independents and BSP participants could have a large function to play.

Within the election of Bharatpur Zilla Parishad participants, BJP gained on 17, Congress on 14, BSP on two and Impartial on 4. On the identical time, effects for 1562 seats out of overall 1564 seats in 78 Panchayat Samitis in six districts had been additionally declared on Saturday. Of those, Congress gained 670 seats, BJP 551, Rashtriya Loktantrik Celebration (RLP) 40, BSP 11. Alternatively, independents gained 290 seats.

Allow us to tell that during Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts, polling was once held in 3 stages on August 26, August 29 and September 1. The election of district head, panchayat samiti head can be hung on September 6 whilst the election of deputy head, up-pradhan can be hung on September 7. Reacting to the election effects, Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot thanked the entire electorate for giving victory to the Congress and congratulated the entire profitable applicants and Congress employees for the victory.

Alternatively, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara stated on Saturday that the result of elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad participants in six districts of the state are encouraging and stated that those effects are a setback for the principle opposition birthday party BJP.

Alternatively, BJP state president Satish Poonia stated that if the proportion of BJP, different events and independents are blended, then the mandate is in opposition to the Congress govt itself. In line with Poonia, the style by which the Congress is publicizing those effects isn’t a large victory, neither is it that of the BJP. is defeat.