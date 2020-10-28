Rajasthan’s Dalit forcibly converted in Haryana, investigation begins

Jaipur: In Haryana, there is still a matter of killing a young woman for forced marriage and conversion. Meanwhile, a case of forcible conversion of a Dalit from Rajasthan has been reported in the state. Also Read – Rajasthan government will make laws to make wearing of masks mandatory, Bill will be brought in the Legislative Assembly

In fact, a case has been registered in Alwar district of Rajasthan for allegedly forcibly converting. Police gave this information on Wednesday. According to the police, a Dalit person has alleged in his complaint that he was forcibly converted in Haryana.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said that based on a complaint received by post on Tuesday, he directed the Baroda Meo police station to register a case under the relevant sections. Gautam said that a case was registered against the accused on Wednesday and the investigation of the case is going on.