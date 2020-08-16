Rajendra Mishra, a rogue of 50 thousand, involved in Kanpur Bikeru scandal

Kanpur: Rajendra Mishra, father of Prabhat Mishra, who was involved in firing, was killed in a police encounter in Bikeru case of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He has been arrested by the police today. Police arrested Rajendra Mishra, a prize money of fifty thousand, who was with the development from a factory near Shivrajpur. Rajendra is the father of Prabhat Mishra who was killed in the encounter, who was firing bullets at the police from a pistol during the Dabish in Bikeru. The police has started a thorough interrogation of him. Also Read – Accused of rape by innocent girl in Hapur, injured in police encounter, admitted to hospital after arrest

Superintendent of Police, Rural Brajesh Srivastava said that Rajendra was in a bid to surrender and came to meet the lawyer when he was caught. SP said that Rajendra Mishra, a criminal of 50,000 wanted in the Bikeru case, was given an animal feed by the Choubepur police Arrested from the factory's gate number 2. Police is asking him.

When Rajendra was brought in front of journalists, he cried. He said that after the incident, he has lost his self, everything has been ruined. The only son Prabhat has been killed in a police encounter.

It is to be known that Rajendra Mishra was absconding in the murder of eight policemen including CO while raping to capture the infamous Vikas Dubey on the night of 2 July in Bikaru village of Kanpur. Police had declared a reward of fifty thousand on him.

Prior to Vikas’s encounter, the police had piled his partner Prabhat Mishra into an encounter. Along with Prabhat, his father Rajendra Mishra was also involved in the murder of police personnel. Police had been looking for him for a long time. Gone.