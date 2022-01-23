Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is the one girl CM of Punjab, has gained 5 consecutive elections – this time additionally within the fray.

CM of Punjab: Within the collection of former Leader Ministers of Punjab (Leader Ministers Of Punjab) These days we’re speaking about Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, the primary and simplest girl Leader Minister of the state. (Rajinder Kaur Bhattal) About this. Senior Congress chief Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was once the Leader Minister of the state from April 1996 to February 1997. Even if Bhattal was once the Leader Minister for simplest 82 days, however until now she holds the document for the primary girl Leader Minister.Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2020: Earlier than the elections, the ‘tallest guy’ of the rustic joined the SP within the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, see the image…

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is once more within the fray this time. The celebration has given him price tag from Lehra in Sangrur district. Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was once born on 30 September 1945 in Lahore, undivided Punjab. She was once married to Lal Singh Sidhu in Changali Wala village of Lehargaga in Sangrur district and has two youngsters, a lady and a boy. Additionally Learn – Earlier than the meeting elections, CM Biren Singh said- I and the folks of Manipur need Afsfa to be got rid of

eighth girl leader minister of the rustic

Bhattal changed into the primary girl Leader Minister of Punjab after the resignation of Harcharan Singh Brar. She held this place from April 1996 to February 1997. She was once the eighth girl leader minister in Indian historical past. After the defeat of the Congress within the February 1997 meeting elections in Punjab, he needed to go away the put up of Leader Minister. Because the Leader Minister, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had began the scheme to offer unfastened electrical energy to small farmers. Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: BSP leader Mayawati’s attack- ‘Adityanath’s Gorakhpur Math is a minimum of a sumptuous bungalow’

associated with controversies

After shedding the put up of Leader Minister, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was once made the President of Punjab Congress in 1997. He has additionally been entrusted with the accountability of the Chief of the Opposition within the Meeting. Alternatively, very quickly this accountability was once withdrawn from him. It’s believed that he gave fallacious knowledge to the Congress management in regards to the leaders of the state. This resulted in a dispute with Amarinder Singh and Amarinder Singh was once passed over the command of Congress within the state. In 2003, Bhattal introduced that she would take away Amarinder Singh from the put up of CM. He took 14 insurrection MLAs in his facet. Alternatively, later the topic calmed down after the intervention of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and he was once made Deputy CM within the Amarinder govt.

Deputy CM in Amarinder govt

In January 2004, Bhattal changed into the Deputy Leader Minister in Captain Amarinder Singh’s govt. After this, in March 2007, Bhattal was once as soon as once more made the chief of the legislature celebration within the Punjab Legislative Meeting, even though the talk escalated and in April 2008 the celebration top command needed to interfere as soon as once more. This time each Amarinder Singh and Bhattal had been averted from speaking to the media about their disagreements. Bhattal remained the chief of the Punjab Congress Legislature Celebration until June 2011. Bhattal was once one of the most 42 Congress MLAs who submitted their resignations in protest towards the ruling Punjab’s Ideal Courtroom ruling of the Sutlej-Yamuna Hyperlink water canal unconstitutional.

MLA from Lehra for 5 consecutive phrases

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was once an MLA for 5 consecutive phrases within the Lehra meeting seat of Sangrur district. Alternatively, he needed to face defeat within the 2017 meeting elections. Bhattal gained the election right here for the primary time in 1992. It gained elections in 1997, 2002, 2007 and 2012. Within the 2017 elections, he was once defeated through Parminder Singh Dhidsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (United).